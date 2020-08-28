Jean Ann Deitrick passed away peacefully at home on August 14, 2020. She was born on February 24,1930 in Akron, Ohio to Kenneth and Anna Lloyd. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Russell H. Deitrick. Jean is survived by her children, Deborah Deitrick, (Gary Petry), Christine (Peter) Crowley, and Gregory (Donna) Deitrick. She is also survived by her grandson Brent Lloyd (Alana) Deitrick, her step-grandson, John Crowley and her great-granddaughter, Dawson J. Deitrick. Jean and Russ, a returning WWII veteran met on a blind date and it was love at first sight. They were married in 1948 and moved to Florida in 1957 were Russ began a long and successful career with Martin Marietta. The family shared a love of boating, water skiing, and sunset cruises on Lake Barton. Russ and Jean also enjoyed many rounds of golf at Rio Pinar Country club. Although Jean was first and foremost a devoted wife, mother and nana, she was also an accomplished executive secretary at Martin Marietta. Russ and Jean were members of the Elks lodge where they spent time with friends and loved to dance. Recently, Jean celebrated her 90th birthday at the lodge with family and friends. Jean was a long time member of Azalea Park United Methodist church. She is also survived by her nieces, Joan (John) Haggerty, and Kay (Bruce) Fisher, as well as many extended family members. As the 90 year old matriarch, her family was always everything to her and she was everything to her family. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at the Orlando Elks Lodge #1079, 12 Primrose Drive Orlando, 4-8 PM, Saturday, September 26, 2020. Interment will be at Woodlawn in Gotha, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Foundation in memory of Jean Ann Deitrick.



