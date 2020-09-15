1/2
Jean Colgan Pressler
Jean Colgan Pressler, 98, died peacefully of natural causes on August 23, 2020 in Sanford, Florida. Jean was born on February 18, 1922 in McSherrystown, Pa., the eighth of fourteen children of Francis X. Colgan and Edith (Lawrence) Colgan. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Pressler, in 1991, and one son, Philip B. Pressler, in 2008. She is survived by sons J. Michael Pressler of Bowers, Pa., and James W. Pressler, Jr. (Margaret) of Washington, D.C.; a brother, Daniel Colgan, of McSherrystown; eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews too numerous to count. Jean's indomitable spirit, quick wit and optimistic disposition will be dearly missed by her large circle of family and friends. She had many gifts, but her deep compassion and empathy, particularly for the underprivileged and less fortunate, was unmatched. Jean was a dedicated sales associate for a residential real estate company in central Florida before her retirement. She also had a lifelong passion for basketball, arranging her schedule so as not to miss any game featuring her beloved Orlando Magic or Villanova Wildcats.

A private service and interment will be held at Annunciation Cemetery in McSherrystown on September 19, 2020. Services entrusted to Murphy's Funeral Home, McSherrystown.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
