Notice Condolences Flowers Jean Curtis Yothers, native Orlandoan, popular columnist and local historian, died Feb 15, 2019 at the age of 95. She came from the pioneer Joseph Bumby family who came to Orlando from England in 1873.The original Bumby Hardware store, the first brick building in Orlando, still stands on Church Street Station. JY was a beloved friend, aunt and sister. Miss Yothers was a celebrated local in the community, first as an Orlando Sentinel columnist (1954-1973) and then as the director of the Orange County Historical Museum (Loch Haven Park), forerunner to the Orange County Regional History Center, from 1976-1986. She was born on Dec. 5, 1923, to Ada Bumby Yothers and William W. Yothers. She attended Delaney grammar school, Cherokee Junior High, and Orlando High School before going to Florida State College for Women. After graduating from college in 1945, she became an integral part of the Women's Department at the Orlando Sentinel. It was then that her literary skills and humor were recognized and she was assigned the daily challenge of a newsy, human interest column, "On the Town." It became the highlight of the social scene, laced with humorous anecdotes, bits of local color, feature stories and interviews with presidents and celebrities like Elvis Presley and Cary Grant. After retiring from the Sentinel, she became Curator at the Orange County Historical Museum, bringing her wit, wisdom and passion for local history. Under her guidance at the museum, the Leu House Restoration project was fulfilled and the historic house in Leu Gardens opened to the public. In 1986, she was honored by the Orange County Board of Commission for her dedication and contribution to the preservation of Orange County's history.She has been the recipient of the Donald Cheney Award in 1992 for "outstanding contributions to the preservation and memory of Central Florida," the Downtown Women's Achievement Award in 1972 in the "professions" category and in 1976 in the "arts" category, and Best Column and Best Feature awards from the Sentinel in the 1960s and 1970s. She was a member of the Rosalind Club, First Presbyterian Church of Orlando, Pi Beta Phi Sorority and Alumnae Club, Junior League, Antiquarian Society, Orlando Country Club, and the 1st Tuesday Book Club.Her survivors include sister, Eleanor Yothers Fisher, Winter Park, nephews Dr. William Fisher (Houston), Lawrence Curtis Fisher (Stacey), Apopka, and nieces Julie Jean Fisher (Longwood), Judy Scharffs, (Salt Lake City), great nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Services to be held at the Chapel at First Presbyterian Church of Orlando, downtown at 11:00 on Feb. 25. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Orange County Regional History Center (65 E. Central Blvd. Orlando, FL 32801) or Vitas Hospice Care (2201 Lucien Way Suite 100 Maitland, FL 32751). Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019