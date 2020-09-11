Jean Harth Hoagland died peacefully on September 10, 2020, in Midlothian, VA, at the home of her son Roy and daughter-in-law Loral after a brief time under hospice care. She moved to VA four years ago after nearly forty years in Mount Dora, FL.
Jean was born in Jersey City, NJ on January 1, 1925. She attended Dickinson High School and Montclair State University where she earned a BA. Upon graduation from Montclair, she taught high school briefly and then married Donald Pierce Hoagland. Her "prime role" was mother to five children, Joyce, Janet (deceased), William (deceased), Roy (and wife Loral), and Guy (and wife Melissa). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Jean led a very active life. Her children jokingly called her The Energizer Bunny. While living in West Long Branch, NJ, she was a substitute teacher; tutored a disabled youth for many years; served as president of the local League of Women Voters; and filled various leadership roles at Old First United Methodist Church. After moving to Mount Dora, she served as the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce and later as a member of its Board. She was also president of the Lake County League of Women Voters. For many years she was active in homeopathy, serving on the Board of the National Center for Homeopathy, including stints as both treasurer and as president; led a local Mount Dora study group on homeopathy for more than 20 years; participated as a member of the Council on Homeopathic Certification; and concluded her homeopathic work with Homeopaths Without Borders, serving as its president, also.
Jean was the recipient of various awards over the years. In 2017 the Florida Homeopathic Society created the The Jean Hoagland Award to honor Jean and her contributions to homeopathy and homeopathic education.
In her own words, life provided Jean with "many wonderful friends" that she "cherished."
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Homeopaths Without Borders. https://www.hwbna.org/donate.html