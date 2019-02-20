Jean Dawson Kostik, age 96, died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her home. Born 5 Aug, 1922 in Orlando to the late Robert Bartelle Dawson (Secretary/Treasurer of Datson Dairies and Commodore of the Orlando Yacht Club on Lake Conway) and Nell Mae (Datson) Dawson, Jean was the granddaughter of early Orlando resident and dairyman, Burton Clarence Datson, who began B.C. Datson & Sons Cloverleaf Dairy in Orlando in 1915, which later became Datson Dairies until it was sold to Borden's in 1951. It was the first commercial dairy in Central Florida. Jean started her schooling at Delaney Elementary, which is now the Beardall Center, then went on to Cherokee Junior High. She graduated from Orlando High School, now Howard, in 1941 and attended Sullins College in Bristol, VA majoring in Home Economics. Longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Orlando, Jean was also active in the PineCastle Garden Club, and philanthropist, among them American Red Cross, CBN, and Salvation Army. Her joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by son, William John (Marlene C.) Kostik, Jr and daughters, Jeanell Dawson Kostik (Hayes S.) Ball, both in Orlando, and Sheila Kostik (David L.) Jackson, Glenside, PA; grandchildren, Neilie B. Ball (Kurt W.) Hamby, Orlando, Michael David (Claudia L.) Jackson, Philadelphia, Katrina Marie Kostik (David R.) Garcia, Atlanta, and John Peter Kostik, Orlando; and great grandchildren, Gabriel David Jackson, Neil Alexander Hamby, Julianna Olivia Hamby, and Sebastian David Garcia. She was predeceased by her husband, Lt. Cdr. William John Kostik (USN - a Navy Ace in WWII), who died in 1986 and her grandson, Christopher Mark Jackson, who died in 2011. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary