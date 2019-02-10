(1939-2018)Jean Sloop Grubbs, 79, of Orlando, went to be with her savior on December 5, 2018. She was born May 29, 1939 in N. Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Jean married Roland E. Grubbs, her highschool sweetheart, in 1956 and celebrated 61 happy years with him. After starting their small family, Jean began a career of administrative positions, first as an assistant to Roland at Holiday Inn Hotels, followed by positions at J.C. Penney and Barr Display. She retired from Orange County Govt. in 2016 with 18 years of service. Jean was a member of the South Orlando Baptist Church for almost 30 years where she enjoyed many friendships and always looked forward to her Sunday morning Ladies Joy Class. She developed an early love for music, especially southern gospel often played by family in her childhood. Jean enjoyed travels with Roland throughout Florida and to visit many friends and family in western North Carolina. Jean is survived by her three sons, Dale and Clint of Orlando, and Jeffrey (Linda) of Huntsville, Alabama; brother Douglas Sloop of Pinnacle, NC; two grandchildren Clint Walker II of Orlando, Diana Gioia (Anthony) of Kissimmee; one step-granddaughter, LeeAnn Escobar (Fernando), of Houston, Texas; six great grandchildren, Tina Marie, Wade Walker, Isabella and Scarlett of Kissimmee, Linda and Lily of Houston. Jean was preceded in death by her beloved Roland in February 2018, her father and mother, Alvin and Minnie Anderson Sloop, and brothers Gary and Alvin Sloop all of western NC. A memorial service will be held at the South Orlando Baptist Church, starting at 3 PM Sunday February 17, 2019. Pastors David Crowe and Rick Steele will be officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the . Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary