|
|
Jean Tennent Hooks, age 93, passed away at home peacefully on November 27th after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. She went to be with her Lord and Savior. She is survived by her wonderful husband of 62 years, Henry Sydney Hooks, and by her only child Susan Salter, married to Robert Salter. Jean was born in Ithaca, NY on July 18, 1926 to Ed and Hilma Hopkins. When she was 13 years old, she moved to western Pennsylvania then moved to Florida with her family her senior year of high school. She graduated from Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA with a bachelor's degree in music. She played the violin in the college orchestra and played piano and sang throughout her life. While teaching four-year-olds at church she went back to school at Rollins College of Education at night where she obtained her Florida Teaching Certificate in Elementary and Early Childhood Education. She taught young children for 50 years. She will be greatly missed by her loving family. Funeral Service will be held at Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 East Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32806 at 1:30pm on Wednesday, December. 4th.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019