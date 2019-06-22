Dorothy Jean Winkley, 93. of Winter Park, FL, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019. Born in Wichita, KS to the late William and Clara Balven, she was a beloved daughter, sister, and mother. The original 'Super-Mom' to her three well-loved children, she was known for her work ethic and skills, ranging from building airplanes during WWII, as a Congressional secretary, and managing family businesses, to the last four decades of her working life as executive assistant to a successful entrepreneur. Jean was an exceptional woman, beautiful, intelligent, thoughtful, and creative, she had a good sense of humor, was a voracious reader, and a nature lover, happiest gardening in her yard.



Predeceased by her son Kenneth Winkley, and sisters Kathryn Olson and Helen Pitcher, she is survived by her son Douglas Winkley, daughter Cheryl Winkley, grandson Dane Winkley, sister Betty Joe Taylor, nephew Kerry Olson, and several other family members.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund www.curealz.org Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 22 to June 23, 2019