Jeanne Roberts
Jeanne Elizabeth Roberts, 96, went to be with her precious Jesus on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She passed peacefully at home. Jeanne was born on April 17, 1922 in Xenia, Ohio. She and her husband moved to Winter Park in 1979, where she lived for the remainder of her life. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Winter Park for 39 years. She is survived by her granddaughter Stephanie (Bill), grandson Jerry, son-in-law Gary and four great-grandchildren-Davis (Valerie), Maxwell, Caroline and Sarah. The service will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Winter Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church of Winter Park.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
