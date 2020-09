Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Singleton, born 6/24/1937 passed away peacefully on 9/14/2020 at the age of 83.. She is survived by her brother, Lee Horn, 6 children, (Mark, Nancy, Patti, Mike, Chris & Dave) 7 grand and 9 Great-grandchildren. Hugs and Kisses, Never misses momma. RIP



