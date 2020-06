Jeannie Williams Morgan, 82, 1725 Stargrass Way, Grayson, GA, transitioned to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020, at her place of residence. She was a lifelong resident of Orange and St. Johns Counties, having been born in St. Augustine. She was a member of St. Luke Alpha and Omega, Pentecostal Church. Survivors Include: Four daughters, Patricia Powell, Pensacola, Jeannie Powell-Yeneay, Grayson, GA, Kesha Morgan, Orlando, FL, and Monica Morgan Williams, Yemassee, SC; two sons, Andrew Powell and Cleveland Morgan, Orlando; two sisters, Anne Marie Harley, St. Augustine, and Beverly Trotman; 17 Grandchildren; 25 Great-Grandchildren; two Great-Great Grandchildren and other relatives.The viewing will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Luke Alpha and Omega Pentecostal Church from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Christian Ministries at 10:00 a.m. with Apostle Leon Baker, presiding. Arrangements by Patterson Funeral and Cremation Service, 6615 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, FL 32211. www.pattersonfuneralservice.com