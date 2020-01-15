|
|
Jeff Hartman, Jr passed away January 08, 2020 . He was 83 years old. Jeff was predeceased by his parents, Jeff, Sr. and Ella Mae Hartman. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce, 3 daughters, 6 grandchildren 4 great grandchildren, and 3 siblings. He retired from Bell South Telephone Company after 31 years. A memorial service will be held at Community United Methodist Church 41 W. Highbanks Road, DeBary, Fl 32713. If desired donations may be made to Vitas' Hospice, Daytona Beach, Fl in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020