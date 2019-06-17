Home

Jeffrey D. Liggens Notice
Jeffrey D. Liggens

SPC, JEFFREY DIONNE "Don" LIGGENS

Alpha: August 28, 1962 – Omega: June 8, 2019

Born in Martinsville, Virginia; along with his family, they moved to Polk County, Florida. He was affectionately called "Don." Don graduated from Haines City Senior High School, Class of 1981. He received a football scholarship to Hampton University. After college, Don joined the United States Army and his tenure lasted three years from 1983-1986. Don will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Those he loved most will miss him, but hold his memories in their hearts: His loving mother, Annie L. Liggens; His devoted sister, Wanda Liggens Irvin and two caring nieces, Latoya N. and Natasha L. Irvin. Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. at Zanders Memorial Chapel, 232 W. Michael Gladden Boulevard, Apopka, Florida.

Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 17 to June 19, 2019
