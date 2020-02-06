|
|
Jeffrey David Glasser, 63, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020, in Windermere, Florida, after a lengthy battle due to suffering a severe stroke in February 2008. Born December 24, 1956 in Athens, Ohio, Jeff spent his formative years in Ashland, Ohio, and for the past 40 years resided in the Orlando area. He was a 1975 graduate of Ashland High School and a 1980 graduate of the University of Cincinnati, where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. Jeff began his engineering career in Orlando with Martin Marietta, now Lockheed Martin, as a systems engineer. Throughout his 28-year career, he developed automatic test equipment systems and programs for testing, performing alignments and maintenance of avionics systems and assemblies. He initially supported the Pershing missile platform, later transitioning to the LANTRIN navigation and target platform deployed on F-16, F-15 and F-14 aircraft. Near the end of his engineering career, Jeff supported the SACE system for the Fleet Ballistic Missile/Trident submarine program. Jeff not only enjoyed developing avionics test systems, he also appreciated all opportunities to deploy these systems in the field. His field deployments include numerous US and foreign military installations and US Navy aircraft carriers. Jeff loved spending time outdoors, especially enjoying swimming, biking, hiking and running. Swimming was an activity he enjoyed his entire life, beginning in Ashland and continuing on in his later years with Masters programs in Orlando. He relished any opportunity to learn something new, often taking the form of renovation and creative projects around the home. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and enjoyed many years volunteering with the Men's Club at Holy Family Catholic Church in Orlando. Even following his stroke, his quiet strength and determination allowed him many opportunities to continue pursuing his longtime passions. Jeff was gentle, soft-spoken yet profound, respected by all, and a dear friend to many. Jeff is survived by his wife, Kathleen and daughter, Cydney; brother, Timothy (Hayley) Glasser of Upper Arlington, Ohio; sister, Sue (James) Capps of Seven Lakes, North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, George and Janet (Walz) Glasser. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on February 22, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Orlando. Jeff's family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and support provided to Jeff during his years of recovery, and most recently by Cornerstone Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020