Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Universal's Loews Royal Pacific Resort
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Kruger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Donald Kruger


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Donald Kruger Notice
Jeffrey Donald Kruger, 49, of Sanford, FL, passed away on October 27, 2019 after a 5-month battle with cancer. He was born June 8, 1970 in Orlando, FL. He is preceded in death by his father Donald Henry Kruger. He is survived by his wife Susan Trax-Kruger and their two sons Zachary and Keegan Kruger, mother L. Kay Sabin Kruger, and sister Jennifer Kruger Orndorff (husband Nathan Orndorff and nieces Annie and Kayla). He was an electrician at Universal Studios. Jeff was always the first person to help someone in need. He enjoyed working on cars or anything electrical, boating, and fishing. A celebration of life service will be held on November 16, 2019 at Universal's Loews Royal Pacific Resort in the Wantilan Luau area from 9am to 11am. Attire is casual, jeans and T-shirt. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family directly at The Kruger Family Go Fund Me Page.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -