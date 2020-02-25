|
|
Jeffrey Earl Perdue, 57, passed away in Orlando, FL on February 23, 2020 surrounded by his family and close friends. Jeff was born on September 24, 1962 in New Orleans, LA to Connie Mac Perdue and Connie Sue Perdue.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife Karen Wyatt Perdue; his son Cooper, wife Courtney, and beloved granddaughter Chloe; daughters Cassidy, Camille, and Caylonna; and sister JoBeth Marano, her husband Jay Marano, and their sons Noah and Luke Marano. Jeff was preceded in death by his sister, Kaaren, and his parents.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, February 27 at Discovery Church, Alafaya Campus. The viewing will begin at 10:00 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM, graveside service at 12:30 PM at Greenwood Cemetery and reception at the Perdue home.
To view the full obituary, please visit: https://www.robertbryantfh.com/obituary/jeffrey-perdue
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020