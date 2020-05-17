Jenelle Gregg Bailey, age 93, of Austin, Texas passed away May 15th, 2020.



She was born in Los Angeles, California on February 27, 1927 to Dean B. and Edna (Nimocks) Gregg. Her older siblings were the late Charlotte Gregg Ogilvie and the late Jessie Ashton Gregg. She attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and later, Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. She was married to Howard William Bailey in 1952. She was a long-time member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Winter Park, Florida and had a passion for theater.



She is survived by eldest son Christopher Kean Bailey, his wife Carolyn Barlett Bailey, and their children Caitlin and Graham, all of Austin, Texas; Ian Gregg Bailey of Austin, Texas; and Mark Lee Bailey, his wife Laura R. Sowatsky and their daughters Piper and Susannah of Evanston, Illinois. She is also survived by nephews Mike Ogilvie, Brent Ogilvie and their families; and dear family friend Leo Revi.



Donations to the World Wildlife Fund can be made in her name.



