Jennifer Theiss Paller, age 42, of Mableton, GA passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was the daughter of Becky Cramer McCarn (Ken) of Charlotte, NC and Ken Theiss, (Donna) of Jacksonville, FL. Her grandparents were Jeana Cramer of Tuscaloosa, AL and the late Dr. Dale Cramer of Tuscaloosa and the late Mr. and Mrs. Conrad Theiss of Jacksonville, Florida. Jennifer was the beloved wife of Matthew Lincoln Paller for 14 years and mother of two precious children, Dylan Addison and Wyatt Graham. Jennifer was kind, devoted, and loving and a blessing to all who knew her. She was adored by her family, friends and students. She is also survived by her uncles, Craig Cramer (Kathleen) of Tuscaloosa, AL, Randy Cramer (Cathy) of Birmingham, AL; step siblings, Kennie Protasewich (Rich) of Weddington, NC; Jill Kiehl (Gregg) of Charlotte, NC; Pete McNally (Caroline) of Cincinnati, OH; mother and father in law, Jack and Susan Paller of Atlanta, GA; and brother in law, Mike Paller (Terre) of Atlanta, GA. Jennifer attended Park Maitland School and Lake Mary High School in Orlando, FL. She went on to attend The University of Alabama where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. She graduated from Alabama with a Bachelor of Arts in Education and received a Masters' of Arts in Elementary Education from Georgia State University. She was an energetic and highly committed teacher for over 20 years, most recently having taught the second grade at Nickajack Elementary. She sincerely loved her students and all of her "Jack" family. Jennifer was devoted to her faith, a genuine friend, and a loyal servant of her church family. Above all, she adored Matt and their children. Being the mother to Dylan and Wyatt was the joy of her life. Additionally, she was an avid Alabama sports fan and enjoyed the outdoors and Alaskan Husky dogs. She was a special gift to all who knew her. Services to celebrate Jennifer's life will be held on Thursday, April 4th, at Northside United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the PTA at Nickajack Elementary. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019