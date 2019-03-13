Home

Jerome Chaplo Notice
ANDREWS, NORTH CAROLINA - Jerome F. "Jerry" Chaplo, 82, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was a native of Peekskill, New York, but lived most of his life in Casselberry, Florida before retiring to Andrews, North Carolina in 2003. Jerry was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired as a mechanic's helper for the City of Casselberry. Jerry attended the Saint William Catholic Church in Murphy, North Carolina. He was the son of the late Bernard Joseph and Helen Anna Trochan Chaplo. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Bernard Chaplo. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Carole Miller Chaplo; two sons, Stephen J. Chaplo and fiancé, Deneen M. Olivieri of Casselberry, Florida and Eugene K. Chaplo and wife, Karin of DeBary, Florida; and a granddaughter, Janyce E. Chaplo. A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Jerome F. "Jerry" Chaplo to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews in charge of arrangements.An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
