Jerry Proctor, age 88, of Orlando, Florida passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He is survived by his daughters Diane Hughes and Lynne Christian; granddaughter, Christy (Steve) Nunn; great-grandchildren, Stevie, Nicholas and Morgan; great-great-grandson, Noah; sister, Sue Wagner. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Ernestine Proctor, brother Ronald Proctor and grandson, Craig Hughes. He was the son of the late Eugene and Bernice Proctor. Private services will be held by the family. To leave the family a special message please visit www.NewcomerOrlando.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 3 to May 5, 2019
