Our beloved Jesse was welcomed to heaven on August 28, 2020. Born in Fairfax, MN on June 28, 1939 to Theodore and Ida Garcia, he weighed a mere 2.5 lbs at birth having been miraculously transported to the hospital in a shoebox warmed by a hot water bottle. At 1 year of age, his family moved to Dallas where Jesse would grow up and attend grade school. After graduating high school, he attended the SE Academy of Art in Ft. Worth before returning to Dallas to begin his career as a graphic designer. Jesse moved to Atlanta in 1966 where he met the love of his life, Donna Rae Garner, in 1967. The couple would be married August 3rd, 1968 in Melbourne, FL. They lived in Atlanta and Jacksonville before settling in Orlando in 1970 where Jesse would land his dream job becoming the first graphic designer from FL hired by the WED department at Walt Disney World. Jesse would go on to win multiple ADDY awards, recognizing excellence in the art of advertising, for his work on Walt Disney World Village (now Disney Springs) as well as other Disney properties. If you ever had the privilege of walking down Main Street with Jesse, you would have learned about his contributions to that magical area. He would later open his own graphic design studio, GraphicInnovations, doing design work for the local community. After retiring, Jesse worked for Universal Studios, Marriott, and for 21 years as an attractions host at Disney World. As an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Orlando since 1986, Jesse enjoyed fellowship with friends who attended and was a believer in the eternal salvation of Christ.
He and Donna spent much of their 52 years of marriage traveling, having visited 46 states and 35 different countries. Jesse loved baseball, and proudly shared that he attended the first Braves game in Atlanta in 1966. He also loved 50's music, western movies, volunteering as a Boone High School track coach, and meticulously caring for his lawn. His favorite pastime was taking walks in the Conway neighborhood of Orlando where he and Donna lived together for 47 years. A proud father to his children, David and Lynda, Jesse embodied kindness and love. He also held a special place in his heart for his 3 grandchildren who affectionately called him Grandy and to whom he loved teaching astronomy, geography, and history. Jesse touched the lives of many people with his gentle smile and his kind-hearted soul.
Jesse is survived by his wife Donna Garcia, his son David Garcia (Jeanine) of Orlando, and his daughter Lynda Tomlinson (Josh) of Holly Springs, NC; and his 3 grandchildren Sophie Garcia, Max Tomlinson, and Cody Tomlinson. He is also survived by his sister Virginia Greene (Robbie) of Mansfield, TX, and his sister-in-law Bobbi Bailey (Steve) of Charlotte, NC; as well as his nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws Ray and Agnes Garner of Satellite Beach, FL.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Sept. 9th, 11:30am at First Presbyterian Church of Orlando or online at www.FPCO.org/funeral
. Masks are required and limited seating will be available. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Jesse Garcia to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Resource Center, 715 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 www.ADRCcares.org
or The Heart of the City Foundation, General Scholarship Fund, 106 E. Church St., Orlando, FL 32801 orlandoheartofthecity.org
. For more information, please visit www.RobertBryantFH.com