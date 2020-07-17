Jewel Hill Mayer went to her final rest on July 8th, 2020 in St. Paul, MN. Born in Mississippi on July 21st, 1931, she spent her adult life in the Twin Cities and Orlando, where she enchanted all those lucky enough to cross her path with her exuberant joy, all-encompassing smile, and delightful songs, accompanied by her autoharp. She will be well-remembered in Orlando by many friends from the Dubsdread Open Mic community, and the family of her beloved brother Berlan. Memorial on Facebook Live, Episcopal Homes of MN page, July 21st at 2:00 CDT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store