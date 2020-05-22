Jimmie Lee (Jim) Brooks, 72, of Orlando passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospice. He was born in Monette, Arkansas to Elma (Wallace) and Thomas Jefferson Brooks who died when Jim was seven years old.



Jim was Valedictorian of his high school class and worked his way through college graduating from the University of Arkansas on January 30th, 1971 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. On February 2nd Jim began his life-long career at Black and Veatch Corporation in Overland Park, Kansas and later in Orlando where he met his wife, Pam.



Jim's strong work ethic began in Arkansas where he picked cotton as a young boy. This trait continued throughout his life. He was highly thought of by his peers for his integrity, respect and professionalism. He was a mentor and friend to many just beginning their careers.



After retiring on Thursday, December 10, 2009, Jim returned to Black and Veatch 'part-time' on Monday, December 14th, where he worked until June 10, 2019. Jim was diagnosed with brain cancer the following day.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Viva Grider, Janice Crawford, Lee Dame, and Phyllis Stansell.



He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Pam (Fisher) Brooks, nieces and nephews Jane Crawford (Dwayne) Wilkerson of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Joyce (Ken) Mitchell of Jonesboro, Arkansas, James (Kerry) Crawford, Jr. of Pocahontas, Arkansas, Diane (Terry) Kinsworthy of Mesquite, Texas, Mike Grider and wife of Hawaii and many grand nieces and nephews as well as all of Pam's family who loved Jim as their own.



Jim is also survived by Rocky, found as a kitten five years ago and forever on Jim's lap, as well as the clan of feral cats who still benefit from their 'cat condos' and sheltered feeding station Jim built.



A man of few words, Jim was kind hearted, generous and treated everyone he met with dignity and respect. He loved fishing, biking and working in the yard and home. Pam lovingly referred to Jim as "Jim Handy".



Thanks and appreciation to the nurses, aids and ministers at Cornerstone Hospice for their care and compassion. Also, for the many prayers and acts of kindness from friends, co-workers, neighbors and family throughout Jim's illness and his final days.



It was Jim's wish to be cremated. A Celebration of his Life will be announced and held when it is safe again to travel. In lieu of flowers any memorials in his name may be made to The Second Harvest Food Bank in Orlando, The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, or any organization which comforts and feeds the needy or homeless animals or fellow man.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store