Jo Ann was 1 of 9 children born to Claire (Owen) & Samuel Newcomer of Slatington, Pa on Sept 4th 1934 and is preceded in death by her parents and siblings- Ronald; Owen; Nancy (Hamersly); David and Claire Mae (Pummer) . She is survived by sisters Elizabeth (Sisko); Barbara (Wilson) brother-in-law, David, brother, Charles, sister-in-law, Joyce; her husband Russell, sons Larry, Michael and wife Mary, daughter Kathy (Hiracheta).
A graduate of Allentown HS Class of 1952.
She married the love of her life, Russell W Kauffman at Lehigh Church, Alburtis, PA - 19 July 1953 and became a devoted Marine Corps wife. Together they had 2 sons; Larry Robert of Toms River, NJ; Michael William of Owings, MD and 1 daughter Kathy Lou of Kissimmee, FL.
While Russell was serving his country overseas, Jo Ann maintained the household and raised their children with love and courage until he returned. Military service of 22 years gave the family a life of travel which she loved until their retirement to Orlando in 1974.
Nothing compares to the love and devotion Jo Ann gave to her Family which includes 6 Grandchildren: Simon Hiracheta & Wife Lisa of Ocoee, FL; Shannon Johnson & Husband Aric of St. Cloud, FL; Kyle & Robert Kauffman of Toms River, NJ; Emily & Brian Kauffman of Ownings, MD.
6 Great Grandchildren: Halle Hiracheta, Mason & Leila Johnson of St.Cloud, FL; Andrew , Audrey & Hayden Hiracheta of Ocoee, FL; - And the anticipation of a Great- Great Grandchild due this fall, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends,
Jo Ann was an avid Bingo player and could always be heard shouting "Bingo" on any given night, as well as sharing her many photos of Family and candy.
She was a member of the First United Church of Christ, Orlando and attended the Real Life Christian Church.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Alzheimers Assn. www.act.alz.org
Arrangements entrusted to CAREY HAND COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806 407-898-2561 www.careyhandcolonialfh.com