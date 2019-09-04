|
|
JO ANN TODD SISINNI, age 81, gave cancer a hard fight, but in the end passed away peacefully and among family on September 2, 2019. Born in Apopka, FL, to Guy and Addie Lee (Beach) Snyder, Jo Ann graduated from Apopka High School before marrying and raising a family in Orlando. After working in the insurance industry, followed by a long tenure in a medical office, Jo Ann felt the pull of the ocean and relocated to her favorite place, New Smyrna Beach. At her latest home along the Indian River, she enjoyed shrimping, reading, and yelling at her beloved UCF Knights on TV. She is survived by her devoted husband of 33 years, Charles Sisinni; son Donald Todd (DeAnne) of Altadena, CA; daughter Tracy Sturgill (Steve) of Tavares, FL; sister Jeanette Riggs of Jupiter, FL; and her many, many stepchildren and grandchildren who filled her life, gave her joy, and will all miss her very much. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, love your children and thank your parents. Please sign and view the family guest book at www.baldwinfairchild.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019