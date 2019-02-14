Home

Joan Beatrice Neumann-MacLinden

Joan Beatrice Neumann-MacLinden Notice
Joan Sutphin, Born in Valley Stream, NY. Moved to Florida 1972. Survived by husband Bruce, beloved son William (Becky) Neumann, precious grandchildren Lindsey, Casey and Jamie Neumann, Darling Great Granddaughter, Carlie Neumann and adorable Great Grandson Colton Bartz. Nieces and Nephews. Predeceased by son Edward Neumann, Jr., husband Edward, father, mother, brother and grandmother. Retired from Equifax. Memorial Service to be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the National Cremation Society Oviedo, 7565 Red Bug Lake Road, Oviedo, FL 32765. In lieu of flowers send contributions to St. Jude Hospital Burial in Long Island, NY.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019
