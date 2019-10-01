|
|
Joan C. Proulx, 81, of Orlando, FL, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Joan was born in Providence, RI, on June 28, 1938. She was a loving wife of 62 years, a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a long-time member of the Italian American Social Club. She enjoyed astrology, race cars and spending time with her two great granddaughters. Joan is survived by her loving husband Richard Proulx Sr, Richard Proulx Jr (son), Diane Proulx (daughter-in-law), Heather Proulx (granddaughter), Evans Magloire (grandson- in-law), Kyle Fuller (grandson), Zoey and Emmy Magloire (great granddaughters). A viewing will be held at Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL, from 3pm to 6pm, on Saturday, October 5, with funeral service at 5pm.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019