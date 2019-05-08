Joan "Joni" Coffman Atkins, of Orlando Florida, passed away May 2, 2019, at the age of 81. Joni was born on March 12, 1938 in Southport,Virginia to the late Berne Coffman and Mary Wade. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Charles A. Atkins, and two daughters Viggo Casey and Mary Kay Davies. Joni also leaves behind four grandchildren and a Sister Mary Hughes who resides in Jacksonville Florida. Joni grew up in Jacksonville and graduated from Jackson High School and attended Jones Business School. While working at a paper company following her time spent At Jones, she met her husband Charles. Joni and Charles owned and operated their own paper company for almost 40 years. The last 10 years of Joni's life were spent at Orlando Health and Rehabilitation Center where she met many residents who became lasting friends. She peacefully passed away under the care of Cornerstone Hospice at Orlando Health where she was treated with tender loving care. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 8 to May 12, 2019