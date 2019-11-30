|
Joan 'Jo' Fleur Mandt, age 97, went to be with the Lord November 26, 2019. Joan was born in Evanston, IL, and grew up in Highland Park, IL enjoying musical and sports activities. She graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor Degree in Music Education. Joan began her career as Director of Music, Piano and Vocal at Lake Forest Day School for several years before marrying Ralph E. Lang, Jr., and raising four children.
The family moved to Orlando in 1958. As a lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church of Orlando, she taught Sunday School and played piano for her Questerian class. She also enjoyed activities with her sorority group, Alpha Chi Omega, volunteered for the Orlando Opera Guild and travelled extensively throughout the world.
Joan's passion for music lasted a lifetime. She conducted Sing-Alongs at First Presbyterian Retirement Community Westminster Towers for 18 years and played piano music and games for children at ORMC Hospital through the Pink Ladies Association. After moving to Village on the Green Retirement community in 2003, she played piano for the VOG Health Center residents and conducted many music programs for the residents, including the beloved annual 'Music for Fun' program.
Faith, family, friends, and love were ever present in Joan's kind and loving spirit. Her thoughtful ways and wisdom will be missed by her many friends, loving family, and all whose lives she touched.
Joan was predeceased by her parents, John and Gilberte Nash, her sisters Genevra and Diana, former spouses Ralph E. Lang, Jr., William Daley, and Milton Mandt. She is survived by her sons Greg and Jeff, twin daughters Pamela and Sharon, stepsons George, Richard, and Robert, stepdaughter, Debbie, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, many Nieces, Nephews, and other beloved family members.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 3rd, 2019, 3:30pm at Village on the Green Clubhouse. Provide memories through the guestbook at www.RobertBryantFH.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Orlando, Finance Team, 106 East Church Street, Orlando, FL 32801 or via website at www.fpco.org/give.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019