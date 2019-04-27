Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Cannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan L. Cannon

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joan L. Cannon Notice
Joan Cannon died April 25. 2019. She is a former nurse who moved to Winter Springs in 2004. Joan is predeceased by her husband John F. Cannon and is survived by her 5 children, Jill Cannon, Oviedo, Karen McCormick Olympia Fields, IL, John Cannon, Tampa, Fl. Gary Cannon Rehoboth Beach DE and Scott Cannon, Holmdel NJ as well as 9 grandchildren. She loved to play bridge, go to the beach, spend time with her family and cheer on the Orlando Magic. She will be buried in Holmdel, NJ with her beloved husband Jack. A memorial service will be held locally in the near future.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.