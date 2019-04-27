|
Joan Cannon died April 25. 2019. She is a former nurse who moved to Winter Springs in 2004. Joan is predeceased by her husband John F. Cannon and is survived by her 5 children, Jill Cannon, Oviedo, Karen McCormick Olympia Fields, IL, John Cannon, Tampa, Fl. Gary Cannon Rehoboth Beach DE and Scott Cannon, Holmdel NJ as well as 9 grandchildren. She loved to play bridge, go to the beach, spend time with her family and cheer on the Orlando Magic. She will be buried in Holmdel, NJ with her beloved husband Jack. A memorial service will be held locally in the near future.
