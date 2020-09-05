1/1
Joan L. Russell
Joan L. Russell, 90, Winter Park, FL, passed away unexpectedly on September 2, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Joan's life will take place at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Winter Park, FL, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. Social distancing and face masks are required. Private burial service will follow. Arrangements are being handled by Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod Chapel, Winter Park, FL. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit, www.baldwinfairchildgoldenrod.com

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod/Winter Park
7520 ALOMA AVE
Winter Park, FL 32792
4076775091
