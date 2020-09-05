Joan L. Russell, 90, Winter Park, FL, passed away unexpectedly on September 2, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Joan's life will take place at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Winter Park, FL, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. Social distancing and face masks are required. Private burial service will follow. Arrangements are being handled by Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod Chapel, Winter Park, FL. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit, www.baldwinfairchildgoldenrod.com