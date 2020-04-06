Home

Joan LaDue Keating

Joan LaDue Keating Notice
92, of Winter Park, FL departed this life on April 1, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Margaret and George LaDue of Peekskill, NY. Joan cared very much for her family and friends. Joan is predeceased by her husband Jack (1990). It was her preference to be cremated. She is survived by her daughter Judy; sons Michael, Patrick (Kathy) and Timothy (Georgy); sister Patricia Walsh; five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. Service will take place at a later date at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Winter Park, FL. Internment will be at a later date in Cemetery of the Assumption, Peekskill, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's name to , or St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Winter Park, FL. Arrangements entrusted to DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory, Maitland, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
