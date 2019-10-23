|
|
Beloved wife of the late Edwin; loving daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret; dear sister of the late Peter (the late Geraldine and Jackie), Paul (the late Betty), and Philip (the late Dottie); fond aunt of Chris (Dawn), Susanne, Timothy (Cindy), Kendy and Kristi Disher; great aunt of Jennifer, Heather, and Heidi Swanson, Brian, Kelly, and Michael Disher, Bradley (Carrie), Wesley, Zachary, Jeremy Disher, and Philip (Kayla) Pankow; great great aunt of Timmy and Ella Disher. Visitation will be held at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy in Park Ridge on Sunday from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Des Plaines for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit
www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019