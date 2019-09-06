|
Joan O. Kornrumph (Joy), 85, died peacefully at the Birches in Concord, NH on August 15, 2019 after battling over 6 years with Alzheimer's. Joy is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Mike & Shannon Michaels of Pembroke, NH & her brother Wayne Ylen in Texas & her sister Lily Strom in Michigan. Joy also had two grandchildren Kyle & Kaley & many nieces & nephews. Joy was a Captain in the US Air Force & earned a BA from Northland, MA from U of Alaska, MBA from U of Alabama & an Education degree from Rollins College. Joy worked as a guidance counselor & English teacher at Lyman High School '70 - 92 while serving in the Air Force Reserve's 919th Aero Squadron at Eglin AFB. She was a long time member of TOPS club. She was a fixture in her Park Manor community where she rode her bike daily & attended Atonement & Hope Lutheran church. She always loved working with & helping young people. She was kind, compassionate, generous, loyal, & faithful. Her life mattered, & that's the Joy we will remember and honor. A funeral is scheduled for Sept. 15 at 10:00am at Woodlawn Cemetery. All are welcome to attend & celebrate Joy's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your church or Alzheimer's research.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019