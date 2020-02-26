Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
5635 S Hwy A1A
Melbourne Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Meininger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan R. Meininger


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan R. Meininger Notice
Joan R. Meininger, born June 3, 1937, known as Joni, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Melbourne Beach. Joni was the first child of Joseph David and Ruth (Berlinghoff) Heintz, and grew up a mischievous, adventurous girl.

Joni fell in love with a handsome Marine, Leigh Richard Meininger, and they married December 15, 1956. The two of them moved across much of the country as their family grew to include their six children: Steve Meininger, Tammy Ewald, John Meininger, Susie Krivacic, Amy Dreilinger, and Todd Meininger. Joni and Leigh eventually settled in Florida, surrounded by their children, 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Joni was a spirited debater of all things, lived a full life in line with her values, and always kept everyone around her on their toes. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 29th from 3-6 PM at 5635 S Hwy A1A Melbourne Beach, FL 32951. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to honor her love of sea turtles at Sea Turtle Preservation Society https://seaturtlespacecoast.org/donations/.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -