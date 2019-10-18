|
|
Joan Thomas Crampton, age 90 of Kissimmee, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. She born March 13, 1929 daughter of Kenneth and Eloise Thomas in Chicago, Illinois. She was a resident of Winter Park for many years until she retired to Kissimmee. She was an avid tennis player and a great loving friend to many people. She is survived by her sons, Charles A. Crampton, Jr. and Carl Crampton; daughter-in laws Tina Crampton and Clara Crampton; grandchildren Courtney, Chris, Chad and Craig. Living sister-in law Sara Thomas. She was proceeded in death by her brother Dr. Kenneth Thomas. A family only internment will be at later date. In lieu of flowers send donations to . Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Goldenrod Chapel, 7520 Aloma Ave. Winter Park, Florida 32792 Please view and sign the guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildgoldenrod.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019