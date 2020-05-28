Joanne Emily Lucas
Joanne Emily Lucas (Roehrich) was born in New Jersey. As a child she moved to Osceola County with her family. Later, she and her husband, Bud Lucas, lived and raised a family in Kissimmee. She was active in 4-H, Garden Club, KVLS & Fair, and Florida Goat Breeders associations. She had a heart for service especially when it came to children and teens. In 1996, she moved to High Springs, Florida.

She is survived by her sister Judy Cook; children Nancy Masannat, Susan Lucas and Michael Lucas; and grandchildren Kacey Smith, Ann Lucas, Emily Masannat, Evan Lucas, Elizabeth Lucas and Kyle Masannat. A memorial will be held on her beloved farm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Florida 4-H Foundation. Milam Funeral Home Newberry, Fl (352) 472-5361

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
