Joanne Hodges "Mama Jo" Groover passed away at the age of 88 on October 27th, 2019, in her adopted home of Orlando Florida, where she lived for the past 46 years. She spent her final hours at the Cornerstone Hospice Center, surrounded by many family and friends, who came to pay their respects to a truly remarkable woman who impacted the lives of countless people.
Joanne Hodges was the ninth and last child born to Henry Clifton Hodges and Synthia Lou Weathers Hodges on October 13, 1931, in Ludowici, Long County, Georgia. She married the love of her life, Ralph Hillis Groover Jr, in 1952, and they spent the next 57 years together. They were the epitome of the loving and dedicated military family. While he served all over the globe for thirty-one years, she held down the home front, creating a world everywhere from Georgia, to California, Virginia, Alaska, Maryland, Mississippi, and Louisiana, before they settled together at last in Florida.
Mama Jo was pre-deceased by her husband, whom she goes to join now for eternity, and her grandson Kellen Todd Gibney. She is survived by four children who have been the focus of her life: Sherrie Gibney-Sherman (Ken), Sandra "Cindy" Groover (Charley), Major General Ralph Groover III (Lynne), and Lea Anne Groover (Alfredo); seven grandchildren: Alexandra Gibney (Will), Mollie Sherman (Austin), Armando "Trey" Hernandez (Laurie), Hailey Groover, MacKenzie Groover, Richard Day (Sheyanna), and Chris "CK" Day; five great-grandchildren: Kellin Waters, Louis Siegrist, George Siegrist, Asher Harris, and Grayson Day ; and many more in her extended family.
Mama Jo lived for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and was at the center of holiday meals and gatherings for decades. She started a family tradition of holding an annual "Groover Beach Week" starting in 1993, a tradition lasting for over 25 years.
Services will be held at the Dobbs Funeral Home, 430 North Kirkman Road, Orlando, Florida 32811 on Tuesday, October 29th, at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, Florida, 32778.
https://web.cshospice.org/foundation/giving/
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019