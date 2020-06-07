Joanne Izzo, 69, devoted wife, loving and selfless mother, proud grandmother and caring sister, passed away from lung cancer on June 6 after courageously fighting for nearly four years.



She was born on Sept. 1, 1950 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to John George and Julia Schlenk. Her family was the light of her life and her whole world.



Joanne is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Ernie Izzo; daughters, Donna Izzo, Amanda Reed (Robert), and Jennifer (Sean); grandchildren, Sarah and Sam Reed; sisters, Judy Bucaria and Mary Serino; and cousins, Margaret Barnett and Kathy Mador.



Funeral at St. Stephen Catholic Community on June 12 at 1 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store