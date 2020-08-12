1/1
JoAnne K. Dorgan
JoAnne was a 59-year-old female resident of Rosewood Health & Rehabilitation Center that had to deal with a series of chronic illnesses which resulted in her unexpected death on July 8, 2020. She was a graduate of Bishop Moore High School where she was first chair flute and proud to be a member of the Hornet Marching Band. She worked at St. Charles Morning Star School for a brief time. She has now joined in heaven her parents John and Mary Dorgan as well as older sister Patricia Dorgan. She is survived by sister Suzanne Parisian as well as nieces Kelly Slade, Shauna Slade Ball, Tara Parisian, nephew David Parisian as well as Megan Slade, Amanda Slade and Matthew Ball. Due to the current CoVid 19 infection there is no memorial service planned.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
