Joanne Marie O'Neill, born 6/19/1941, Providence, RI. passed Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Orlando, FL at age 77. Joanne was a guardian angel, never turning away from those in need. She is survived by her children: Rick Sulyma (Tracy), Todd (Jennifer), and Kevin; stepchildren: Fred (Ann), Patrick (Angie), Kenneth (Shelly); siblings: Edith, Don, Dianne; 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; preceded in death by husband Fred, mother Marie, stepdaughter Dale. Services will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at A Community Funeral Home: 910 W. Michigan Street, Orlando, FL. 32805 at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 6, 2019
