Joaquin Leonardo (Leo) Morillo, MD, took his last breath surrounded by family on May 24, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. He was born November 6, 1947 in Quito, Ecuador, the fourth of six kids. He received a Fulbright scholarship to study at Gonzaga University in the U.S. and thereafter pursued a career in medicine, earning his medical degree at the University of Guadalajara and doing a residency in ophthalmology at Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York City, before moving to the Orlando area and opening his practice, the Eye Surgery Center. Leo walked the road less traveled and took comfort in Buddhist teachings to cope with limitations imposed by Parkinson's disease. He will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, contagious laughter, and zest for life.
He is survived by his three children, Michelle and Morgan of New York City and Zachary of Los Angeles; Michelle's mother, Maria Luisa of Paris, France; and Morgan and Zachary's mother, Randie of Orlando; and his siblings, Jaime, Pepe, Odette and Pilar and their families, of Quito, Ecuador. The family expresses thanks to all those who aided Leo during his final days, especially those at Cornerstone Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 28 to May 31, 2020.