Or Copy this URL to Share

Joe Leholm, 90 of Tavares, FL passed away on August 8, 2020. Joe moved from North Dakota to FL in 1969. He owned HIS Construction. Joe loved to play golf. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Muriel and their children Kim (Craig), Michele (Scott), Tamara, Cloverlynn, Roxanne, and 7 grand and 8 great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store