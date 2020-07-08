Joe Marinaro, 89, of Winter Park, FL passed away peacefully on Sun, Jun 28, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cataldo and Maria Marinaro, his siblings Angelo, Nick, Frank and Mary and his grandson Joseph. He is survived by his wife, Jonell Marinaro, his children, Terri Marinaro, Jeanne Sallee, Joanne Marinaro, Chris Auerbach, and Alan Daniel, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Joe was born in Pinson Fork, KY on Aug 20, 1930 and raised on the banks of the Big Sandy River in Elkhorn City, KY. One of his fondest memories was delivering papers with his friends, then going swimming in the river off Peto's Rock, followed by a lunch of Italian sandwiches made by "mommy". He also loved playing basketball at Elkhorn City High School where he graduated and at age 16, enrolled in Pikeville Jr College. In 1949, he joined the Navy, stationed on the USS Greenwood in Key West and then the USNR. He joined the ROTC after enrolling at the Univ of KY and then joined the USAR, finally resigning his commission in 1961 as 1st Lt. In 1953, he graduated from UK with a bachelor's degree in Education and was offered a job teaching history in Phelps, KY, where he met and married his first wife Patricia Dotson. The two of them set out on a new venture to Lakeland, FL in 1954 and started their family. While there, Joe developed a successful career in citrus and watermelon sales. During his career, Joe had great pleasure serving as President of the Florida and National Watermelon Grower's Assoc as well as President of the Florida Fruit and Veg Assoc. Joe moved to Winter Park, FL in 1972, where he finished raising his 4 daughters. Then in 1976, he met and married Jonell Daniel. The two were inseparable, married over 44 years. They both retired from A. Duda & Sons in Oviedo and moved to Ft Pierce, FL in 1985, where they started Atlantic Fruit Co. They enjoyed a home on the beautiful waters of Wildcat Cove and also enjoyed offshore fishing on their Tiara Pursuit named "Marine Arrow". Many joyous weekends were spent swimming and boating at the inlet with family. Joe served a term as commodore for the Ft Pierce Yacht Club where they both were honorary members, never missing an event or activity. They both retired and eventually moved back to Winter Park, FL in 2015 to be with family. Joe had a huge smile that would light up the room. He was handsome, fun loving and everybody's friend. He loved life and he loved his family. We will miss you Joe, Daddy, Grandaddy, Great grandaddy, Uncle Joe, Cousin Joe. As you would say, "Always and Forever". Visitation Gathering will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 with memorial service starting at 11:00 AM at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Winter Park Chapel 3806 Howell Branch Rd, internment to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park and Reception at Winter Club 2950 Aloma Ave in Winter Park. Please follow safety guidelines with masks and social distancing.



