Joel Allen Taylor, age 53, of Kissimmee, Florida entered into rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Joel was born June 7, 1967 in Zanesville, Ohio to Carl Taylor and Jane Reeder. Joel is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, two brothers, as well as nieces and nephews. He is survived by his loving daughter, Samantha; one brother, Jay (Debi); sisters, Lori (Joe), and Connie (Gary); as well as several nieces, nephews, other family members, many friends, and his dog, Bear. Joel worked in the Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Kissimmee for a number years before his recent retirement. He enjoyed spending time outside, especially on his four-wheeler, and was a Miami Dolphins and Ohio State fan. A visitation for Joel will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Grissom Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 at 10:00 at Grissom Funeral Home. A repass will take place at Samantha's house on Thursday following the funeral.



