Joel Strack, 59 of Orlando, Florida, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Joel was born fabulously gay on February 29th, 1960 to Jeff and Mary Lu Strack. He was the fourth of six brothers: Jan, Franz, Larz (deceased), Ted, and Jaiden, with two younger sisters, Maria and Katrina. In childhood, Joel was precocious and rambunctious, skills which he perfected into adulthood. Moving to Orlando, FL in 1982 to pursue a dream of working as a cast member for WDW, Joel found a loving community of fellow gay people and straight allies.



He quickly became a driving force in LGBTQ activism in Florida, supporting a variety of organizations and events. To name just a few of his efforts within the community, Joel has worked to found and support Gay Days and Come Out With Pride, helped to organize Orlando's first Pride parade, and served on the boards of The Center and the LGBT History Museum.



Of all his works of activism, Joel was proudest of his role as one of the founders of the Orlando Gay Chorus, a non-profit arts organization still changing hearts and minds through song to this very day. He said, "I love the idea that there are people in the audience who are changed by our songs."



In the last days of his life, when Joel was asked what he most wanted to be remembered for, it was friendship and love. He wanted that to be his greatest legacy. Joel showed that love through his service- service both to the LGBTQ+ community, and to Orlando.



About his legacy of activism, Joel said: "Just making my little change in the world. I'm just doing what I can do and getting a chuckle out of it along the way." And so, for all those who wish to honor Joel's memory, and to show their love for him, be of service. Look to the LGBTQ community organizations in need of your talent, energy, patience, love, and hard work, and as Joel always was, be of service. And as Joel always said, "Treat yourself right."



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Orlando Gay Chorus or LGBTQ History Museum of Central Florida. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 16 to July 21, 2019