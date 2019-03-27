Home

Joel George Kaplan

Joel George Kaplan Notice
Joel George Kaplan, of New Bern, NC, passed away suddenly on March 24, 2019, while taking part in a much-loved endeavor: helping to select foreign films to be shown at Craven Community College. Born January 16, 1935, he is survived by his wife of 29 years, Nancy Salway-Kaplan; two daughters, Meg Roberta Kaplan-Noach (Plantation, FL) and Lee Sharyn Kaplan (Chicago, IL & Pembroke Pines, FL); sister Anita Verbeke (Long Island, NY) and former wife Arlene Franzblau Kaplan (Pembroke Pines, FL); and extended family. He is pre-deceased by Samuel & Tessie Franzblau and son Robert. Sam was the adult father in Joel's life, having lost his own father as a teenager and Robert was the brother he didn't have in his own immediate family.Online condolences can be made at www.cottenfuneralhome.com Arrangements made by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
