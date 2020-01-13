|
6/8/1941 - 1/9/2020 Joel Greenstein, 78, of Winter Park, beloved husband of Judy, loving father of Lynn and Lisa, passed away surrounded by his family and closest friends. Joel, a Mechanical Engineer and brilliant rocket scientist, was a life-long handball player, a wine lover, and a daily crossword puzzle doer. He will be missed forever. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am, Saturday Jan 18 at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, 7520 Aloma Avenue Winter Park, FL
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020