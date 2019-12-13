|
Johann K. Eyfells passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 at the age of 96. He was born on June 21, 1923 in Reykjavik, Iceland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eyjolfur Jonsson Eyfells and Ingibjorg (Einarsdottir) Eyfells, brother Einar and sister Kristin Eyfells and his wife Kristin (Halldorsd-ottir) Eyfells, all of Iceland. Johann is survived by his son, Ingolfur Eyfells and wife Hrafnhildur (Gudmundsdottir) Eyfells, three grandsons and five grandchildren.
While studying at Berkeley, Johann met Kristin Halldo-rsdottir. They married in 1949 and moved to Florida. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Architecture in 1953 and a Master's Degree in Fine Art in 1964 from the University of Florida in Gainesville. In 1969 he joined the Art Department at the University of Central Florida.
Johann retired from the University after teaching for 30 years and moved to a small ranch just outside of Fredericksburg, Texas where he continued to create and exhibit his artwork. He was a prolific artist, known to many as the "Grandfather of Sculpture." His work was shown at the 1972 Munich Olympics, The Corcoran Gallery of Art in 2001, he represented his native Iceland at the 45th Venice Biennale in 1993, and was featured at the United Nations "Towards a Society of All Ages: World Artists in the Millennium" exhibit in 1999, to name a few. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2 pm at the Fredericksburg Funeral home, 2278 South Highway 87, Fredericksburg, Texas 78624.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019